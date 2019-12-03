Of awkward questions and Christmas family gatherings

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Now we are in the month of December, and we all know what that means, Christmas gatherings.

Most of us get excited seeing all our family members, but some of us would rather wallow inside our rooms to avoid not-so-nice questions from our relatives.

This Christmas season, relatives, friends, let’s cancel out these kinds of questions to have a fun family gathering.

Here are some of these questions that may make you, your friend or your relative uncomfortable:

When are you graduating? — Yes, we get this A LOT. It is fine to ask this question, but remember to be sensitive on who you are asking this with. Your relative or your niece or nephew may be a year late of graduating, but we don’t know their struggles or the pressure they are experiencing. Rather than asking this question, encourage them to just to better to be able to graduate.

Why don’t you have a job yet?— looking for a job is not a walk in the park for everyone. Cancel that question out and just think of helping them to hang into one. Don’t rub it in their face that they are not doing enough. Support them in any way you can.

Why are you getting fat? — oops, this is just outright insulting. The person may smile and just look at you like what you said is a joke, but again, everyone fights his or her own battle. If you want to remind them to take it slow on the food, say it in a way that people’s feelings won’t get hurt.

When are you getting married? — marriage is a forever thing, and you don’t want to rush those who are not ready for this kind of commitment. Let them be the ones to determine when to get married, not you or your other relatives.

What kind of job is that? — no, you don’t get to degrade the jobs your relatives have just because you have a better paying job. So, shut your mouth and just be happy with their progress.

This is the season to be merry and thankful, so brush those questions off and just stick to having fun.

Happy Holidays, everyone! /dbs