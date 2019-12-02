State of calamity declared in Sorsogon town ahead of Tisoy onslaught

LEGAZPI CITY—A state of calamity has been declared in the town of Magallanes, Sorsogon province ahead of the onslaught of Typhoon Tisoy which was projected to make landfall in the Albay-Sorsogon area late Monday, Dec. 2., or early Tuesday, Dec. 3.

As of 5 p.m. on Monday, the town had removed 1,153 families from their homes, mostly from 23 villages tagged vulnerable, according to Nilda Conda, the town’s disaster mitigating officer-in-charge.

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) had identified 23 coastal villages of Magallanes as vulnerable to landslides.

The declaration of the state of calamity by the municipal disaster risk reduction and management council and the town council would allow the town’s villages to use whatever calamity funds they have.

Typhoon Tisoy is biding its time in its destructive path. Its eye wall was expected to hit the provinces of Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Albay and Sorsogon.

It is now moving at 15 kilometers per hour (the speed of a man walking briskly) from 20 kph, according to Pagasa or the Philippine Astronomical and Geophysical Services Administration.

Tisoy, according to Pagasa, may make landfall in the Albay-Sorsogon area between Monday evening and early Tuesday. | TSB