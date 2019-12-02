Tisoy makes landfall in Sorsogon, intensifies; N. Cebu still under Signal No. 2, rest of Cebu under Signal No. 1

By: Rosalie O. Abatayo December 03,2019 - 12:14 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Typhoon Tisoy has slightly intensfied after making landfall in Gubat, Sorsogon at 11 p.m. Monday, December 2.

Tisoy is currently in the coastal waters of Gubat, Sorsogon and maintains the strength of 175 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 240 kph.

While Tisoy continues to move west, it has slowed down to 15 kph from the 20 kph earlier this evening.

Tisoy brings with it “violent winds and intense to torrential rainfall over Northern Samar, Catanduanes, Albay, Camarines Sur, Sorsogon, Camarines Norte, and Masbate” in the next hours.

Northern Cebu remains under Storm Signal Number 2 while the rest if the province is under Signal no. 1.

Here is the complete list of towns under the storm warning signal issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa):

Signal No. 3 (121-170 km/h winds prevailing or expected in 18 hours)

(Luzon)

Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Camarines Norte, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Romblon, and southern portion of Quezon (Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Tayabas, Pagbilao, Lucena, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Plaridel, Unisan, Pitogo, Gumaca, Lopez, Macalelon, General Luna, Calauag, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Buenavista, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Francisco, San Andres), Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, Batangas, Cavite, and Laguna

(Visayas)

Northern Samar, northern portion of Eastern Samar (Can-avid, Dolores, Maslog, Oras, Arteche, Jipapad, San Policarpio), and northern portion of Samar (Catbalogan, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, San Jose de Buan, San Jorge, Pagsanghan, Tarangnan, Sta. Margarita, Gandara, Matuguinao, Calbayog, Tagapul-an, Almagro, Sto. Niño)

Signal No. 2 (61-120 km/h winds prevailing or expected in 24 hours)

(Luzon)

Metro Manila, Bulacan, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, southern Aurora (Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler, San Luis, Dingalan), Rizal, rest of Quezon including Polillo Islands, Calamian Islands, Cuyo Islands (Cuyo, Magsaysay, Agutaya), Zambales, and Pangasinan

(Visayas)

Rest of Eastern Samar, rest of Samar, Biliran, Aklan, Capiz, Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras, northern portion of Negros Occidental (Talisay, Calatrava, Silay, Enrique B. Magalona, Victorias, Manapla, Cadiz, Sagay, Escalante, Toboso, Bacolod, Murcia, Salvador Benedicto, San Carlos, Bago, Pulupandan, Valladolid, La Carlota, San Enrique, Pontevedra, La Castellana, Moises Padilla), Northern Cebu (Daanbantayan, Bantayan, Madridejos, Santa Fe, Medellin, Bogo City, San Remigio, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Tuburan, Carmen Borbon, Sogod, Catmon, Asturias, and Camotes Islands), and Leyte

Signal No. 1 (30-60 km/h winds prevailing or expected in 36 hours)

(Luzon)

Southern Isabela (Palanan, Dinapigue, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Reina Mercedes, Luna, Aurora, Cabatuan, San Mateo, Cauayan City, Alicia, Angadanan, Ramon, San Isidro, Echague, Cordon, Santiago City, Jones and San Agustin), Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Quirino, rest of Aurora, northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran, San Vicente, Roxas)

(Visayas)

Rest of Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Bohol, Siquijor, rest of Cebu, and Southern Leyte

(Mindanao)

-Dinagat Islands and Siargao Island.

