Giannis leads Bucks to 44-point rout of Knicks

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo needed only 14 minutes on the court to record another double-double, finishing with 29 points and 15 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks won their 12th straight game in a 132-88 rout of the New York Knicks on Monday night (Tuesday morning, December 3, 2019, Philippine time).

The Bucks (18-3) led by as many as 47 and cruised behind Antetokounmpo, who pulled down his 10th rebound with 4:43 left in the second quarter for his NBA-leading 20th double-double.

The reigning MVP shot 10 of 14 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, while playing 22 minutes. He exited with nearly five minutes left in the third quarter and the Bucks ahead 93-54.

Milwaukee’s winning streak is the longest in the NBA this season and the franchise’s longest since the 1981-82 season. The Bucks own the league’s best record, ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers (17-3).

The Knicks (4-17) posed little challenge as they shot just 4 of 24 in the first period and trailed 33-15 after one.

D.J. Wilson added a career-high 19 points, Khris Middleton had 16 and George Hill 14 for the Bucks, who improved to 9-1 at home.

The only Antetokounmpo playing in the fourth quarter was Giannis’ older brother Thanasis, who drew cheers from the crowd when he slipped in for a layup early in the period. Thanasis Antetokounmpo finished with 10 points and three assists.

Julius Randle paced New York with 19 points and Damyean Dotson had 15. The Knicks shot 30.8% from the field (28 of 91) and made 25.6% of their 3-point tries (10 of 39).