Netizen who posted kidnapping hoax may face charges

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 21-year-old resident of Danao City who posted a hoax kidnapping scare may face charges for alarm and scandal in relation to cybercrime prevention law.

The man, whose name is withheld, was invited by the Danao City Police for questioning on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, for questioning.

Lieutenant Colonel Maribel Getigan, Danao City Police chief, said the man admitted of posting the viral hoax kidnap story in his account.

The post gained almost 5,000 reactions before it was taken down.

Getigan said the man already apologized to the officials of Danao City government before he was released on Tuesday afternoon.

Getigan said they are looking into the man’s intentions in posting the hoax as they prepare the case against him. Getigan said they will file the case anytime this week. /bmjo