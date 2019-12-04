Cebu’s Didal, Lederman to plunge into action as weather improves in Tagaytay

TAGAYTAY, Philippines—Cebuano skateboarders Margielyn Didal and Daniel Lederman will be opening their campaign in the 30th Southeast Asian Games Wednesday afternoon, December 4, 2019, here.

The Game of Skate, one of the skateboarding events of the biennial meet, was supposed to be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the Tagaytay Skate Complex. But it had to be postponed because of typhoon Tisoy.

With the weather clearing up on Wednesday, Monty Mendigoria, president of the skateboarding and roller sports association of the Philippines, Inc., has decided to push through with the event at the Tagaytay International Convention Center.

Instead of just the preliminaries, the semifinals and finals will all be held on Wednesday.

Should the weather continue to improve, the other events of skateboarding will also be held starting Thursday, December 5.

Meanwhile, the individual Time Trial (ITT) of cycling, which was supposed to be held Wednesday morning, has been postponed because of the fog.

Organizers decided to hold the race on Thursday. /bmjo