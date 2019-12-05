Don’t miss these exciting Events In The City only at SM Malls
It is going to be a busy holiday season with all the parties to attend, gifts to shop, and reunions to join.
Be sure to mark you calendar so you can catch up on all these gatherings and of course, the fun activities at SM Malls.
Enjoy the last month of the year by attending these exciting Events In The City at the malls which surely have everything prepared for you!
Participate in activities with your family or attend shows with your favorite celebrity. SM Malls have everything all laid out for you for you to create more memories with your family and friends.
Check out SM Malls’ second listicle guide for you this December for Events In The City:
SM Seaside City Cebu
Pamaskong Handog 2019
With Piolo Pascual, Kim Chiu, Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalo, Aegis, Ate Gay and Regina, Jennie Gabriel, MC and Lassy
December 7, 2 p.m. at the Mountain Wing Atrium
SM City Cebu
Surplus Ambassadors Mall Tour
With AC Bonifacio, Kyle Echarri, Jayda Avanzado and Jeremy Glinoga
December 8, 4 p.m. at the Northwing Atrium
Nadine Lustre Meet and Greet
December 14 at the Northwing Atrium
The Merrier Movie Tour with Vice Ganda and Anne Curtis
December 15, 4 p.m. at the Covered Parking Area
SM City Consolacion
Santa Claus Meet and Greet
Saturday & Sunday of December, 5 p.m. around the mall
Write a letter to Santa Claus
December 1 to 20, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the entrance of the food court
