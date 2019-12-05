Don’t miss these exciting Events In The City only at SM Malls

It is going to be a busy holiday season with all the parties to attend, gifts to shop, and reunions to join.

Be sure to mark you calendar so you can catch up on all these gatherings and of course, the fun activities at SM Malls.

Enjoy the last month of the year by attending these exciting Events In The City at the malls which surely have everything prepared for you!

Participate in activities with your family or attend shows with your favorite celebrity. SM Malls have everything all laid out for you for you to create more memories with your family and friends.

Check out SM Malls’ second listicle guide for you this December for Events In The City:

SM Seaside City Cebu

Pamaskong Handog 2019

With Piolo Pascual, Kim Chiu, Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalo, Aegis, Ate Gay and Regina, Jennie Gabriel, MC and Lassy

December 7, 2 p.m. at the Mountain Wing Atrium

SM City Cebu

Surplus Ambassadors Mall Tour

With AC Bonifacio, Kyle Echarri, Jayda Avanzado and Jeremy Glinoga

December 8, 4 p.m. at the Northwing Atrium

Nadine Lustre Meet and Greet

December 14 at the Northwing Atrium

The Merrier Movie Tour with Vice Ganda and Anne Curtis

December 15, 4 p.m. at the Covered Parking Area

SM City Consolacion

Santa Claus Meet and Greet

Saturday & Sunday of December, 5 p.m. around the mall

Write a letter to Santa Claus

December 1 to 20, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the entrance of the food court

Learn more about SM Malls’ Events In The City events by clicking the particular mall you’re interested to discover and explore: SM Seaside City Cebu, SM City Cebu, and SM City Consolacion.