Satisfy your chicken cravings with this Chicken In The City guide
Chicken is an all-time favorite for kids and the kids at heart.
It is tasty, crunchy and delicious.
It can also be paired with pasta, pizza, rice or even mashed potatoes. Just name it!
Eating chicken, even in huge amounts, is also safe because it is lean meat, which means that is rich in protein that helps in muscle build-up, but is less in fats.
Studies show that eating chicken also helps relieve stress and reduces pre-menstrual syndrome in women.
Aside from its health benefits, chicken is also a go-to meal. It is easy to prepare and is made available in almost all food stalls, fast food chains or even restaurants.
At SM Cebu Malls, they are committed to satisfy your craving for this tasty and crunchy meal.
Experience extraordinary shopping and entertainment while SM Cebu Malls satisfy your cravings for Cebu’s best chicken recipes.
Check out SM Malls “In The City,” an online listicle, that will guide you to where you needed to be.
Here is SM Malls first guide, Chicken In The City, your chicken meal hunting starts today with these exciting promos.
SM Seaside City Cebu
Upper Ground Floor, Cube Wing
- Matsunoya, Tori No Karate at P180
Upper Ground Floor, Mountain Wing
- Yellow Cab Pizza, Chicken Wings with rice served with 16oz Mountain Dew or Pepsi at P199
- Racks, Chicken & Pasta Plate at P255, Rib & Chicken Plate at P325, Smoked Spring Chicken Plate at P285
- Kuya J, Roast Chicken & Pancit Canton at P239
Second Floor, Cube Wing
- Patty Pie, Free Fried Chicken Platter every 16” pizza purchase price starts at P570, Classic Combination at P150
Third Floor, Sky Park
- Seaside Saloon by the Social, Unlimited Chicken Wings, fries and potato chips at P199
- Porto’s Diner, Unlimited Chicken Wings, Unlimited Palabok and Rice at P299
- Casa Verde, Buffalo Wings at P175
Lower Ground Floor, Mountain Wing
- Max’s, Present your Cebu Ocean Park Tickets and get a Free Chicken Pancit Canton, Minimum dine in purchase of P1,500, Grilled Boneless Chicken with Java Rice and Drink at P299, Chicken Inasal with Java Rice and Drink at P299, Grilled Chicken Family Platter at P299
- Bigby’s, Chix Ahoy at P299
- Jollibee, Chickenjoy price starts at P89
- Mang Inasal, Chicken Inasal at P99 (price varies)
Lower Ground Floor, Seaview Wing
- Bonchon, Bonchon K-Style at P89
SM City Cebu
Foodcourt
- Sizzling Plate, Peruvian Chicken at P145
Lower Ground Level
- Bonchon Chicken, Chicken Boxed Meal at P172
- Ribshack, Classic Chicken Inasal Paa at P99
Second Level
- Fowl Mood Diner, Unlimited Chicken at P199
- Fried Chicken Master PH, Salt and Pepper Jimbo at P139
Third Level
- Majestic, Okiam Chicken at P285
- Ribpublic Diner, Unli Chicken Wings at P198
SM City Consolacion
Ground Level
- Classic Savory, Classic Savory Chicken (Whole) at P425
- Jollibee, Chickenjoy with Jolly Spaghetti at P99
- Jonie’s Sizzlers & Roast, Flaming Roasted Chicken (Whole) at P498
- KFC, KFC Chicken Bucket (10 pcs) at P699
- Orange Brutus, Spicy Chicken Brutus Meal at P94
Second Level
- MyJoy, Crispy Chicken Chicharon (Solo) at P95
- Mang Inasal, 2-in-1 Chicken Inasal at P99
- Burrow, 4 pcs. classic chicken wings with Unlimited Rice at P99
