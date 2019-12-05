Enough supply of produce at Carbon Market for Christmas, New Year feasts

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Consumers need not worry because there is enough meat and vegetables for Noche Buena and Media Noche.

Jonil Mantugina, head of the Cebu City Market Authority, said they have been closely monitoring the produce at the Carbon Market to ensure that there is enough supply for the holidays when the demand increases.

Mantugina said Carbon Market, a bustling open-air market where vendors sell all kinds of produce, is expected to meet the demands of the public for their Christmas and New Year feasts.

The Market Authority is confident that the supply is more than enough for the demand despite the pork ban of products from Luzon and the fishing ban in the Visayas Sea.

Mantugina said they monitor stores to prevent hoarding of products which will illegally increase the prices of products.

He said they are also monitoring the prices of products to ensure they do not go beyond the approved retail prices set by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

“We have enough supply for Christmas. There is no need to worry that some goods will be missing before Noche Buena,” said Mantugina.

The market authority head encouraged the public to buy their products at the Carbon Market to support the local farmers and vendors.

Fruits such as apples, mangoes, oranges, grapes and pineapples are expected to be in demand.

Beef, pork, fish, seafood and various vegetables are also in demand.

The Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) continues to monitor meat products to ensure that Cebu remains to be free from African Swine Fever. / celr