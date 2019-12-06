Quiboloy did not ‘stop’ Typhoon Tisoy because of bashers, critics

MANILA, Philippines — Pastor Apollo Quiboloy of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ on Thursday said he chose not to stop Typhoon Tisoy’s wrath after he was criticized and ridiculed for his previous claim that he had ordered the abbreviation of the deadly Mindanao earthquakes recently.

“Kasi ‘yung ini-stop ko ‘yung earthquake, nagalit man sila… So baka i-stop ko ‘yung bagyo baka magalit na naman so pinabayaan na lang natin,” the self-declared “Appointed Son of God,” said in a video he posted on his personal blog “Ito ang Buhay”.

(Because when I stopped the earthquake they were upset, angry… I thought if I stopped the typhoon they might criticize me again so I just let it pass.)

“Hindi ko alam kung ano’ng gagawin ko kasi pag pina-stop mo magagalit, pag hindi mo pina-stop nagagalit din,” President Rodrigo Duterte’s ally further said, stressing that his commitment to extend assistance to people in need would never stop.

(I don’t know what to do because when I order a calamity to stop, people get angry, but if I don’t they get angry too.)

Science has proven that no practice or man could ever prevent or stop natural disasters, but there are preemptive steps that can mitigate damage and losses due to disasters and calamities.

In October, the Quiboloy claimed he yelled at, and ordered the earthquakes that devasted parts of Mindanao to stop and prevent further damage.

Despite widespread criticism and ridicule, Duterte said he believes Quiboloy, whom he admitted gave him gifts like properties and cars.

Tisoy has claimed at least a dozen lives while at least seven people died and hundreds were injured due to the magnitude 6.6 earthquake that rocked several areas on the southern island.

GSG