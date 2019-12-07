Cebu’s De La Pisa wins 1 gold, 2 bronze medals in rhythmic gymnastics

Manila, Philippines — Cebu’s Daniela Reggie De La Pisa bagged a gold and two bronze medals in the rhythmic gymnastics in the 30th Southeast Asian Games held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

De La Pisa, a first timer in this biennial event, clinched her gold via the hoop event while she bagged her two bronze medals via the ball and club events.

The 16-year-old was made to report for training for the national team just last January. De La Pisa is also a consistent CVIRAA, Palarong Pambansa and Batang Pinoy medalist. / celr