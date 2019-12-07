Celebrating Pasko sa Parkmall

Cebuanos are known to be big celebrators of Christmas. We always look forward to mall decorations and festivities during the whole month of December. As Cebu’s favorite community mall, Parkmall celebrates with Cebuano communities during this month of bright lights and Christmas carols through various events that will fill the hearts of every person this yuletide season.

On the first Monday of the December, Parkmall opened the Home for the Holidays Exhibit in partnership with the Island Rescue Organization (IRO) where brave and touching stories of rescued animals are displayed at the Parkmall West Lobby until December 8. In the exhibit, we are able to know more about IRO’s mission and advocacy and get a chance to help rescued animals in our own ways. A Red Box is set up at the West Lobby where you can drop off donations for IRO until December 21.

This December 7, Parkmall will be giving away a Brand New Suzuki DZIRE as an early Christmas gift for one lucky shopper at the Big Bang Sale’s Grand Raffle Draw. Apart from this, Parkmall, in partnership with Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will be opening the much awaited Christmas Village at the Parkmall Atrium.

You may visit and take pictures at the Christmas Village until January 7 of next year.

Cebuano artists and local craft shops also finds their home in Parkmall as the Cebu Furniture Industries Foundation Inc. brings the Cebu Design Week: Merry Makers Market to Parkmall’s Central Bark. Shop for Christmas presents and discover the works of local artists at this Christmas Bazaar from December 7 to 8 starting 5PM to 10PM.

It has been known by many that Dining is always #Better in Parkmall. Since the holiday season is all about celebrations and gatherings with family and friends, Parkmall Alfresco restaurants have prepared Christmas Feast Bundles and exciting promotions for dining customers to enjoy Filipino delicacies, baked goods, and sweet treats were also gathered for the Parkmall Yuletide Fair at the Alfresco Prime last December 4 and will continue to offer your favorite products until December 15.

As Parkmall ends 2019 with festive activities, they made sure to gather the communities that have been with Parkmall since the beginning. On December 20, the Parkmall Fitness Community will be having the Parkmall Fitness Chirstmas Party starting 6PM at the Parkmall Central Bark where over 400 Fitness enthusiasts will enjoy dance presentations, exchanging gifts, costume competition, and a potluck fiesta with games and prizes to be given away. Parkmall will also have a Grand Fireworks Display during the party.

Being Cebu’s first and favorite #PetLovingMall, Parkmall gathers all the pet lovers and pet owners of the Parkmall Pet Society together with the Island Rescue Organization to celebrate their Christmas Pawty on December 22 starting 4PM at the Parkmall Central Bark. An off-leash pet park, mini agility course, treats corner for the pets, and kakanin buffet for the pet owners will be prepared and lots of prizes will be given away. Everyone is welcome to join in Parkmall’s community Christmas Parties for free.

It’s the season to be merry! This December, you’re in for a #Better Holiday experience in Parkmall!