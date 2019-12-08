‘Go get that crown’: Pia Wurtzbach cheers on Gazini Ganados

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach expressed her support for fellow beauty queen Gazini Ganados, as the latter represents the Philippines in this year’s Miss Universe pageant.

“Good luck kisses from me to you!” Wurtzbach said in her Instagram post yesterday, Dec. 7. “The whole Philippines is rooting for you @gazinii and I always got your back girl!”

“You were born to do this,” she added. “Go get that crown.”

Moments after, Wurtzbach reiterated her support for the 23-year-old Miss Universe hopeful.

“Weather forecast: Cloudy with a chance of a back to back win at Miss Universe,” she declared in a separate post.

Meanwhile, Ganados stunned during the pageant’s national costume contest yesterday, Dec. 7, where she donned a silver gown inspired by the Philippine Eagle “whose strength, power, and love for freedom [exemplify] the Filipino people.”

The costume was created by Filipino designer Cary Santiago, as per Ganados’ post earlier today, Dec. 8.

Wurtzbach is not participating at this year’s pageant in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States due to prior commitments in Japan for her travel show.

After fellow Filipino beauty queen Catriona Gray’s victory last year, Ganados hopes to claim back-to-back wins for the country during the pageant’s coronation night tomorrow, Dec. 9. JB