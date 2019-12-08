Blackwater picks Suerte second in Gilas Special Draft 2019

Cebu City, Philippines—Rey Anthony Suerte was picked second by Blackwater Elite in the Gilas Pilipinas Special Draft 2019 that ushered the regular draft on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the Robinsons Place Manila.

The former University of the Visayas Green Lancer and Cesafi MVP was picked after Columbian chose Ateneo’s Isaac Go first in the special draft for the National team that will play in the 2023 Fiba World Cup that the Philippines is hosting.

Go and Suerte, together with the Nieto twins Matt and Mike, and Allyn Bulando, were selected to be part of the special pool for the national team.

The teams that pick these players will only hold their rights and get to enlist them once they are released by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) from the Gilas team.