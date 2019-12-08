PH golfers Lois Kaye Go, Bianca Pagdanganan win the gold

MANILA, Philippines – Cebuana golfer Lois Kaye “LK” Go finally struck gold alongside teammate Bianca Isabel Pagdanganan, Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Luisita Golf and Country Club in Tarlac City.

Go is a product of the jungolf program of the Cebu Country Club.

The Filipina duo dominated the women’s team golf match play of the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games to relegate to second place the Malaysian tandem of Natsha Oon and Ashley Lau.

Go had finished in fourth place in the individual event held earlier./elb