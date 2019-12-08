Clear skies in Cebu, for now; 1 more typhoon expected

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s weather will be fine in the coming week except for isolated light to moderate rains brought by localized thunderstorms, the state weather bureau said on Sunday, December 8, 2019.

Jhomer Eclarino, a weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), said they have not monitored any weather system that may affect the weather in the Visayas.

“In general, fair weather ta. Naa tay ga pat-ak-pat-ak nga pag-uwan (There are isolated rain showers) due to localized thunderstorms pero wala tay gimonitor nga low pressure area sulod sa atong (but we have not monitored a low pressure area within the) Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR),” Eclarino said.

The tail-end of a cold front and the northeast monsoon, Enclarino said, is only affecting parts of Luzon particularly the Bicol Region.

The effects of the tail-end of a cold front, however, may reach up to Eastern Visayas, which may result in more rain showers in the next five days, Eclarino said.

Meanwhile, the rains brought by Typhoon Tisoy last week already accumulated 51.8 mm or about 259 barrels of rainwater for Cebu.

This is already 47 percent of the expected normal rainfall volume this month on the island.

Eclarino added that while the skies will be peaceful now, at least one more typhoon is expected to enter the country before 2019 ends. /elb