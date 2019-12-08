‘High value’ drug personalities nabbed with P1.8M suspected shabu in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least P1.8 million worth of suspected shabu (crystal meth) kept in about a dozen plastic packs were confiscated from two high-value targets, both of whom are in their 20s, in a police drug bust in Sitio San Roque, Barangay Lorega San Miguel, Cebu City past 5 p.m. today, December 8, 2019.

The suspects were identified as Emelyn “Lalat” Villasura, 28, and Joshua “Wawang” Montecillo Duran, 21, by Police Major Randy Caballes, head of the Cebu City Police Office City Intelligence Branch (CCPO-CIB) that conducted the drug bust.

Caballes said the two suspects were listed as regional level HVTs by the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7). /elb