‘High value’ drug personalities nabbed with P1.8M suspected shabu in Cebu City

By: Alven Marie A. Timtim - CDN Digital | December 08,2019 - 07:14 PM

The Two high value targets caught with P1.8 million worth of suspected shabu are presented by the Cebu City Police Office-City Intelligence Branch following the drug bust in Barangay Lorega San Miguel, Cebu City past 5 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2019. | Photo courtesy of Police Major Randy Caballes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least P1.8 million worth of  suspected shabu (crystal meth) kept in about a dozen plastic packs were confiscated from two high-value targets, both of whom are in their 20s, in a police drug bust in Sitio San Roque, Barangay Lorega San Miguel, Cebu City past 5 p.m. today, December 8, 2019.

The suspects were identified as Emelyn “Lalat” Villasura, 28, and Joshua “Wawang” Montecillo Duran, 21, by Police Major Randy Caballes, head of the Cebu City Police Office City Intelligence Branch (CCPO-CIB) that conducted the drug bust.

Caballes said the two suspects were listed as regional level HVTs by the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7). /elb

