Humidifier-throwing woman faces physical injury raps

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A complaint for physical injury will be filed on Monday, December 9, 2019, against the 33-year-old woman whose act of throwing a humidifier at a female perfume promodiser manning a stall inside a mall in Cebu City on Saturday night was caught on video that quickly went viral on social media.

Police Major Dindo Juanito Alaras, chief of the Mabolo police station identified the woman as Medelina Berja Yamazaki, a Cebuano-speaking woman married to a Japanese, who was arrested inside her home in a posh condominium unit in uptown Cebu City past 5 a.m. today, December 8.

Yamazaki according to Alaras was arrested after the victim, Jennifer Fabillar, 33, a resident of Escaño Road, Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City, filed a complaint after the suspect allegedly hit her with a humidifier while she was on duty in a perfume stall she works at past 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 7.

As proof, Fabillar showed the police her still reddish scar under her right eye which was the result of the incident.

But the more convincing evidence of the incident was the video that quickly went viral online.

In the video, Yamazaki, who was carrying her baby said to be about ten months old, was first seen having a conversation with Fabillar when Yamazaki started to raise her voice while repeatedly saying “Don’t touch my daughter!”

Suddenly, Yamazaki picked up the humidifier in front of her and threw it at Fabillar, hitting her directly on the face. She went on to hit the woman again, using her right hand while her other hand cradled her baby, as she yelled at the top of her voice.

According Alaras, they are still determining the exact reason of the conflict between Fabillar and Yamazaki, but one thing was clear: the conflict could have been solved calmly.

“Murag nagka misunderstanding lang sila duha pero atoa pa gyud iverify kung na unsa gyud (It would seem that they had an understanding but we are still finding out what exactly happened),”said Alaras.

The suspect is now detained at the Mabolo Police sub-station in Barangay Hipodromo.

CDN Digital tried to get Yamazaki’s side, but she refused to comment on the issue while she kept on crying, her face hidden behind a towel, inside the detention cell./elb