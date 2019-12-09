Philippines lands as Top 20 semi-finalists

Cebu City, Philippines—Miss Philippines Gazini Christiana Ganados gave pageant fans quite a scare when her name was not called in the Africa and Asia Pacific semifinalists of the Miss Universe 2019.

But she got everyone on their feet when Philippines was the first country called as part of the wild card candidates.

Host Steve Harvey asked Ganados about the origin of her name.

The Top 20 semifinalists are:

Africa and Asia Pacific: South Africa, Indonesia, Vietnam, Nigeria and Thailand.

Europe: Albania, France, Iceland, Croatia and Portugal.

Americas: Puerto Rico, Peru, Dominican Republic, Mexico and USA.

Wild card: Philippines, Venezuela, India, Brazil and Colombia.