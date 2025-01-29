Mandaue City College ready to resubmit application for free tuition

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City College (MCC) is set to resubmit its application for Institutional Recognition (IR) to the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) during the last week of February.

If approved, MCC students will be again be able to avail of free tuition through the Unified Student Financial Assistance System for Tertiary Education (UniFAST).

Councilor Malcolm Sanchez, chairman of the Committee on Education of the Mandaue City Council, said that MCC has already complied with most of the requirements for the CHED accreditation. The school only needed to prepare a few other documents that they will have to submitted together with the application.

Among the lacking documents is the certificate of appointment for Dr. Joey Rivamonte, the college administrator, that will be issued by the Civil Service Commission.

This early, Sanchez has expressed confidence that MCC will get CHED’s approval since the school has already complied with most of the requirements, including the need to secure a Certificate of Program Compliance (COPC) for its nine degree programs.

CHED issued the school’s COPC last year, underscoring the college’s adherence to educational standards.

“Rest assured nga quality education na ang atoang gipadangat dinha sa Mandaue City College. Gani, duna na tay mga top notchers nga gi-produce especially sa Licensure Examination for Teachers. So, Mandaue City College, as what I have always been telling our students, it is not about the school, it is how they go to school,” said Sanchez.

MCC was first granted free tuition in 2019. However, in 2022, CHED delisted MCC and other local universities and colleges for failing to comply with the requirements under Republic Act 10931 or the “Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act.”

Since then, the city government had to shoulder the fees of the school’s more than 2,000 students.

If MCC’s application is approved by CHED, Sanchez said students could again avail of free tuition that may take effect next academic year.

