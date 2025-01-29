China: Corgi police dog loses bonus for sleeping, peeing on job

China’s first corgi police dog, Fu Zai, had its year-end bonus docked after it was caught sleeping on the job and peeing in its own basin.

Born in August 2023, Fu Zai joined the police force in Weifang, Shandong province, as a reserve explosives-detection operative in January 2024.

Fu Zai soon became a viral sensation with its expressive eyes, stubby legs and remarkable skills, and has since graduated to become a fully qualified police dog.

READ: Hero dog ‘Bayani’ uncovers P170M drugs at Cebu City port

Its first performance review was shared in a Jan 19 video on Douyin, TikTok’s sister app in China.

Fu Zai can be seen in the video sitting across the table from a police officer, who commends the beloved corgi for raising the profile of other Weifang canine dogs.

“It’s been a good year. Not only did it pass the Level 4 assessment, it also successfully completed many security tasks,” said the police officer in the video, which has received more than 10,000 likes and 500 comments.

READ: Manila cop goes viral for caring for stray dogs

Sleeping on the job

Fu Zai is then presented with a red flower, canned snacks and toys. But the latter two rewards are confiscated in a flash, after the police officer reveals Fu Zai’s misdeeds, including sleeping on the job and relieving itself in its own basin.

“Hope you make more persistent efforts in the future,” the police office reminded Fu Zai.

Many netizens were amused by the video, with some crying for the police to grant Fu Zai its full bonus.

READ: Brazil’s furriest police corporal becomes internet sensation

One netizen said: “Quickly return (the rewards) to him! All of you are colleagues, how can you keep the bonus of someone else?”

Another said: “How can you confiscate both the snacks and the toys? Return it quickly, or else I will send three boxes of snacks and toys to Fu Zai.”

Treats

In a follow-up video on Jan 22, the police reassured the public that Fu Zai had already received plenty of treats, such as a pet-friendly version of the Chinese delicacy Buddha Jumps Over the Wall, Pacific herring fish, pumpkin soup, rabbit meat balls and dumplings.

They also presented Fu Zai the Annual Award of Defying Fate in a Chinese New Year-themed video on Jan 25.

“It broke through the limitations of its genes, relying on its extraordinary talent and strong character to join the police force and became the first Corgi police officer in the country,” the voiceover in the video stated.

“It fights side by side with humans, constantly challenging the limitations of its height, and put in 200 per cent of its courage and sweat.”

“We hope Fu Zai and fellow pet officers can grow healthily, and at the same time, we hope everyone can be kind to them, because the world does not belong to us only, but also to them,” said the officer.

He quipped: “Lastly, we hope Fu Zai will be able to grow taller.”

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP