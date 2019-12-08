Here are the Top 10 finalists of Miss Universe 2019

The Top 10 finalists in the Miss Universe 2019 held at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, USA:

USA, Columbia, Puerto Rico, South Africa, Peru, Iceland, France, Indonesia, Thailand, and Mexico.

The Top 20 semifinalists were:

South Africa, Indonesia, Vietnam, Nigeria, and Thailand from Africa and Asia Pacific; Albania, France, Iceland, Croatia, and Portugal from Europe; Puerto Rico, Peru, Dominican Republic, Mexico, and USA from the Americas; and the Philippines, Venezuela, India, Brazil, and Colombia who were wild card entries.

