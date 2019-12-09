Cebuana jin Garces settles for bronze in SEA Games’ taekwondo’s kyurogi event

MANILA, Philippines — Cebu’s kyurogi darling Nica Garces clinched a bronze medal in the finweight division of the kyurogi event of the taekwondo competition of the 30th Southeast Asian Games, Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila.

Garces bowed to Thailand’s Julanan Khantikulanon, 13-8, in the semifinal round.

Garces is competing for the first time in this biennial event.

She advanced to the semifinals after routing Indonesia’s Prikasih Ni Kadek in the quarterfinals, 23-10./dbs