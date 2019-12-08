Cebuano athletes continue medal haul

PASIG CITY, Philippines – Cebuano athletes continue to hold their own against international opponents as they account for some of the gold-silver-bronze medal tally of Team Philippines in the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEAG).

Ovarian cancer survivor Daniela Reggie de la Pisa started the day with a gold medal in the hoop event of rhythmic gymnastics held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

“Speechless po ako kasi hindi ko ini-expect na magkakamedal ako,” says the 16-year-old De La Pisa.

(I am speechless because I did not expect that I would get a medal.)

She scored 17.750 for the gold, defeating Malaysia’s Amzah Izzah who managed 16.500 for the silver and Kwan Amy Dict Weg who scored 15.900 for the bronze.

De La Pisa, who survived ovarian cancer at the age of five years old, belongs to a long line of gymnasts on her mother’s side while her father is a member of the vaunted University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers.

De La Pisa capped her first SEAG stint with two bronze medals via the ball and clubs event.

The other gold medal was handed in by skateboarder Margielyn Didal, who clinched her second gilt in this biennial event.

Didal dominated the women’s street skate after garnering 12.7 points. The Cebuana once again relegated teammate Christiana Means to second place and Indonesia’s Susanto Kyandra to third place.

Four Cebuanos also accounted for silver medals. Taekwondo jins Rinna Babanto and Aidaine Krishia Laxa managed a bridesmaid finish with their teammates.

Babanto bagged silver in the recognized poomsae mixed pair with partner Dustin Jacob Mella.

She later joined fellow Cebuana Laxa and Jocel Lyn Ninobla in bagging the silver in the poomsae team women.

The first Filipina world champion in billiards, Rubilen Amit of Mandaue City, chipped in a silver medal via the 10-Ball Pool Singles women.

Swimmer Jasmine Alkhaldi also handed a silver together with her teammates in the 4x100m freestyle. She also contributed bronze medals via the 100-meter breaststroke and 50-meter butterfly.

Also handing in a bronze medal yesterday, Dec. 7, was Sarah Pangilinan via the kata event of karatedo.

Last Friday, Dec. 6, Sherwin Managil also bagged a silver medlal in the obstacle course racing while the Philippine men and women’s beach volleyball team chipped in a bronze medals apiece.

Cebuanos Cherry Ann Rondina and Floremel Rodriguez comprised the women’s team while Edmar Bonono and James Buytrago manned the men’s team. / dcb