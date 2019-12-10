Labella’s holiday plan: “I’m working”

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Edgardo Labella will not take a personal vacation this year.

Instead, he will be working on Christmas and New Year to ensure that “everything in Cebu City is in order.”

“Unless there will be a compelling reason, I will not leave the city during the holidays to look after the city,” the mayor said in a press statement.

The mayor is in Manila to preside over a meeting of the League of Cities in the Philippines in which he serves as chairperson.

Labella said he will not take a personal vacation to celebrate Christmas and New Year to prioritize the welfare of the city.

He will be monitoring the city’s safety and security with the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) and other concerned agencies for quick response in case of emergencies.

“As everyone will celebrate the yuletide season, I want them to feel secured because there is a City Government looking after their welfare. I will be here to be on top of everything and in coordination with other agencies like the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO),” he said.C

He said the City Government’s frontline services will also be available even during the holiday to make sure that basic services will not be hampered.

Because the Sinulog Festival will follow immediately after the New Year festivities, Labella said there are several areas to work on and prepare for during the holidays. / celr