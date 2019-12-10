Unplugged appliance may have caused Talisay City fire that left 196 individuals homeless

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Talisay City fire department are still determining the exact cause of fire that hit Sitio Upper Cadicay, Barangay Lawaan III, Talisay City, Cebu at 11:30 p.m. of December 9, 2019.

However, Senior Fire Officer 3 Rodulfo Luague, chief of Talisay City fire department told CDN Digital that he suspected the fire to have been caused by unplugged appliances.

Luague said this was a possible scenario since no one was in Vilma Cabranella’s house, where the fire was reported to have started.

He, however, said that since the fire, he had not yet met Cabranella, who was at work when the fire struck their house.

Luague also said that the fire was reported at 11:30 p.m. of December 9, was put under control at 12:25 a.m. of December 10 and was declared fire out at 1 a.m. of the same day.

The fire destroyed 49 houses, which were made of light materials, and displaced 50 families made up of 196 individuals.

Luague said that they estimated the damage to property at P12,000.

He also said that no one was hurt in the fire.

The Talisay City government, for its part, quickly set up tents in front of the area where the families were staying.

Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas Jr., posted on his Facebook page earlier that he would be talking to the head of the Department of Social Welfare and Development of Talisay City on what assistance they could provide the fire victims.

“Tents have been put up by the Aksyon Agad team and breakfast will be served. (I) Will update you as soon as I can meet my DSWD head Bebeth Solana on what we will do moving forward,” reads a portion of his post./dbs