12 fruits for New Year’s eve
Cebu City, Philippines—In just a couple of weeks, we prepare to welcome another year with a bang by celebrating on New Year’s eve.
Aside from the fireworks and food, one of the most common traditions of Filipinos during Media Noche is to serve 12 different round fruits on the table.
Round fruits are considered lucky for their shape as are believed to bring in good luck and fortune.
This Wednesday, December 11, 2019, CDN Digital scourged the biggest public market in Cebu, the Carbon Public Market, for the price of 12 round fruits you can put on your table before the clock strikes 12 midnight on December 31.
Here are the prices of these delicious lucky charms:
Lemon – P15 per piece
Kiwi – P30 per piece
Pear – P25 per piece
Apple – P10 per piece
Grapes – P100 per 1/4 kilo
Oranges – P50 per pack
Dragon fruit – P240 per kilo
Mango – P120 per kilo
Kalamansi – P20 per 1/4 kilo
Jackfruit- P30 per kilo
Papaya- P25 ang kilo
Melon – P10 per piece
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.