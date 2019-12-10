12 fruits for New Year’s eve  

Cebu City, Philippines—In just a couple of weeks, we prepare to welcome another year with a bang by celebrating on New Year’s eve.

Aside from the fireworks and food, one of the most common traditions of Filipinos during Media Noche is to serve 12 different round fruits on the table.

Round fruits are considered lucky for their shape as are believed to bring in good luck and fortune.

This Wednesday, December 11, 2019, CDN Digital scourged the biggest public market in Cebu, the Carbon Public Market, for the price of 12 round fruits you can put on your table before the clock strikes 12 midnight on December 31.

Here are the prices of these delicious lucky charms:

Lemon – P15 per piece

Kiwi – P30 per piece

Pear – P25 per piece

Apple – P10 per piece

Grapes – P100 per 1/4 kilo

Oranges – P50 per pack

Dragon fruit – P240 per kilo

Mango – P120 per kilo

Kalamansi – P20 per 1/4 kilo

Jackfruit- P30 per kilo

Papaya- P25 ang kilo

Melon – P10 per piece