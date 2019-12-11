Accenture launches accessibility solutions for PWDs in Cebu, Makati

CEBU CITY—Business process outsourcing (BPO) firm Accenture on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, held the simultaneous launching of its suite for accessibility solutions for persons with disabilities (PWDs) in their Cebu and Makati facilities.

Accenture set up a dedicated space in the company’s recruitment center at its facility in eBlocTower 2 in Cebu City.

This innovation will help enable its employees and job applicants with impairment in vision, hearing, speech or mobility through technologies.

“As a people-driven company, we take pride in developing and pioneering initiatives for persons with disabilities in the Philippines,” said Lito Tayag, country managing director of Accenture in the Philippines.

This initiative underscored the company’s commitment in advancing inclusion and diversity, and to the welfare of the workers, Tayag pointed out.

“We recognize the individuality of each of our employees – whether by age, ability, ethnicity, gender identity or expression, religion or sexual orientation – and the importance of providing a work environment that enables them to be best that I can be,” he added.

The technologies in the suite of accessibility solutions, which deal with the sense of hearing, include the Dhvani (Hindi word for sound) software, specialty and noise cancellation headset and speaker models.

Rudy Guiao, IT lead for ASEAN and Greater China Infrastructure Services for Accenture Advanced Technology Centers in the Philippines, explained that Accenture developed Dhvani, a software that creates real-time subtitles for videos.

It could also translate voice responses into typed text and vice versa during video and conference calls, Guiao added.

For those with sight disability, the tools include color-contrast and Braille stickered keyboards, electronic magnifier and non-visual desktop access, voice control technologies, blind sticks and Braille blocks and panels.

Smart lights, sliding doors, manual and automated chairs are among the technologies that improve mobility for those with physical disabilities.

Launched first at firm’s Cybergate facility in Mandaluyong City, Accenture opened a newly dedicated space in the recruitment center at eBlocTower 2, IT Park, Cebu City.

Meanwhile, Accenture also conducted a coding session for persons of disabilities with challenges in speech and hearing Tuesday afternoon. This is in line with the company’s observance of the International Persons with Disabilities Day and in support for the Hour of Code during the Computer Science Education Week from December 9 to 15.

The said activity was in coordination with the Cebu City Disability Affairs Office (PDAO).

“We are delighted to coordinate with PDAO and our volunteer employees to introduce coding to the communities of persons with disabilities in Cebu City,” said Ambe Tierro, Accenture Technology Lead in the Philippines and Global AI Capability Lead.

According to Tierro, this initiative would leverage technology to break barriers by enabling communities and continuing to inspire interest in technology pursuits and careers./bmjo