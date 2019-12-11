SFI on Sinulog preparations: We are 85 percent ready

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sinulog Foundation Incorporated (SFI) said the Sinulog preparation is already at 85 percent a month before Cebu’s biggest festival.

Elmer “Jojo” Labella, brother of Mayor Edgardo Labella and the executive director of the SFI, said that the plans and coordinations for the contests, festival activities, solicitiation, and marketing had already been set.

This despite the challenges that SFI has faced in the past months including the resignation of its chairman, Vice Mayor Michael “Mike” Rama, and some members of the executive committee such as Jocelyn Pesquera.

Jojo said that the preparations were in full swing with 22 contingents signing up for the Sinulog festival as of December 11, 2019.

“We are expecting the return of strong contingents such Sinanduloy from Davao. The choreographers for Sinulog sa Lalawigan and Dakbayan are already preparing. We have great choreographers lined up,” he said.

He assured the public that the Sinulog 2020 will be grander than “ever.”

The SFI executive director has faced the Cebu City Council for its Citizen’s Hour to present the proposed Sinulog budget from the city amounting to P35 million.

Jojo said the P35 million would not be received by the SFI, which is an independent foundation, but would go to the subsidies of the contingents and prizes for the contests.

Each Sinulog dance contingent will be given a subsidy of P500,000 to finance their props, costumes, food, and other contest-related expenses.

The council deferred the approval of the P35 million on December 18, 2019, as Vice Mayor Michael Rama and some opposition councilors asked the SFI to explain the new organizational structure.

The formation of the Sinulog Governing Board by Mayor Labella has changed the structure of the Sinulog organizers.

Rama said the public should be informed the changes on the organizing the Sinulog Festival.

Jojo said he was confident the budget would be approved on December 18 because the budget had been endorsed by the mayor.

He said the slight confusion of the council on the organization of Sinulog would be clarified then./dbs