Cebu City businessmen can start applying for two-year permits in January

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Establishments are encouraged to prepare for the upcoming application of business permits in January 2020 as the permits issued will already be valid for two years.

Lawyer Jared Limquiaco, Cebu City Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) head, said they were now preparing for the implementation of the ordinance that had been passed by the City Council on December 11, 2019, allowing business establishments to apply for business permits that would last for two years.

Even though the validity of the permits would last for two years, the establishments will still have to pay their taxes regularly as a requirement for the business permit.

Limquiaco said the businesses will still be required to get their annual accreditations such as fire safety inspection permits, sanitation certificates, and other regulatory certificates issued yearly.

Since the validity of the business permits can now be done once every two years, it means the city will need to be more strict in the implementation of business regulations especially that each establishment is given two years to comply before its next renewal.

“The validity maybe two years, but the establishments will still need to comply with some regulations annually. The two-year business permit will make things more convenient for our business owners,” said Limquiaco.

Limquiaco encouraged the businesses to take advantage of the new policy next January so they would no longer have to worry about the permit in the next two years.

Mayor Edgardo Labella said the ordinance would ease the processes of the businesses.

“We hope this will encourage more businessmen to invest in the city,” he said.

The mayor also said that the city was forming a dialogue for the business sector in coordination with Cebu City Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCCI).

He said this would be called the Cebu Business Concerns.

It will be a joint-group of businessmen, establishments, and barangays that will discuss the pressing problems of the business community.

“We want the group to discuss how to attract more investors, guide, and even train constituents on business,” said Labella. /dbs