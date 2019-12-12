CCCI welcomes two-year business permit validity

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The president of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry lauded the move of the Cebu City Council in passing an ordinance that extends business permit validity to two years.

Virgilio “Nonoy” Espeleta described the Council’s approval of the ordinance during its regular session on Tuesday, December 10, as a “welcomed development.”

He said Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella fulfilled his promise to make the Cebu City Government more friendly to business.

Espeleta said Labella attended the Board of Trustees meeting of the CCCI back in June 27 when he was newly-elected to the mayoralty post.

“Mayor-elect Labella at that time mentioned such plan to extend business permit validity to two years in line with his commitment to be a business-friendly LGU (local government unit),” Espeleta told CDN Digital.

Espeleta expressed gratitude to Vice Mayor Michael Rama and the councilors for passing the ordinance adding that a two-year validity” relieves business owners from the annual hassle to line up every January for business renewal.

“This requires businessmen to be compliant with the requirement while the permit is in effect,” said Espeleta.

CCCI also calls for an improvement in the process of renewal processing.

“We also long to see that renewal period can be spread throughout the year and across off-site locations when the City Hall has fully digitized the renewal processing,” said Espeleta.

“We are hopeful that this ordinance be followed by others LGUs within Cebu province for our other member companies to likewise enjoy,” he added