New TNVS to operate in Cebu? New app says passengers get to ‘set the fare’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Will competition be up again for Transport Network Vehicle Service (TNVS) industry soon?

This may be the case if a new ride-hailing platform will start to operate in the country or at least, in Cebu.

InDriver, an international ride-hailing app, has been implying their interest to operate in Cebu through sponsored posts on Facebook.

“(Taxi emoji) Bagong application sa Lungsod ng Cebu! (Taxi emoji) Huwag kang magbayad nang higit pa sa iyong paraan! (thumbs up)” inDriver – Better than a taxi wrote.

(A new application in Cebu City! Don’t pay more than how much you are supposed to.)

However, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) told CDN Digital that there was no new TNVS franchise applicant that went to their office yet.

LTFRB-7 Regional Director Retired Colonel Eduardo Montealto Jr. said the processing of TNVS franchise applications was done in their central office in Manila.

“As long as (they have) an accreditation from LTFRB Central Office, [they can operate]. Pero karon, walay bag-o nga akong nadawat,” Montealto said in a message reply Thursday, December 12.

(I have not received any endorsement of a new ride-hailing app as of now.)

“InDriver is a ride-hailing app available in India and 400+ cities in 29 countries,” reads the app profile uploaded in Google Play.

The app claims to “put back the power” in the hands of the passengers by allowing them to “set the fair.”

“We do not set the pricing according to time and mileage like other services. You negotiate directly with drivers and save up to 30 percent on rides,” the profile added.

According to the app’s briefer, a passenger may book a ride by entering the pick-up and drop off points.

Several drivers may accept the booking and among them, the passenger may choose based on who gives the best deal in terms of arrival time, pricing, and even the car model.

However, a “negotiable” set up on setting the fare may not sit well with LTFRB.

“Sa far wala pa man mi nag open og additional units sa TNVS, first time pa pod ko naka bati ana nga TNC. Ang nahibaw-an nako dili man gud pwede sabot-sabot ang plete,” said LTFRB-7 Assitant Regional Director Reynaldo Elnar.

(As far as I know, we have not yet opened slots for additional TNVS. This is also the first that I had heard of the TNC. What I do know is that the LTFRB does not allow this kind of practice of negotiating for the fare.)