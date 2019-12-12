Habal-habal driver nabbed with P25K worth of fake bills in entrapment operation in Lapu-Lapu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A habal-habal (motorcycle-for-hire) driver was caught with P25,000 worth of counterfeit money during an entrapment operation at the PUJ Terminal in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City this afternoon (December 12).

Jundel Pardillo, 22, of Sitio Tugas San Rogue, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City was arrested after the fake bills were found in his possession during the operation, said Police Major Wayne Magbanua, Hoops Dome Police Station 3 chief, who supervised the entrapment operation at past 1 p.m.

Recovered from Pardillo were the P25,000 worth of fake bills — 17 pieces of P1,000 bills, 16 pieces of P500 bills, and the bundle of bodol money with the P500 marked bill used in the operation, said Magbanua.

He said that Pardillo, who claimed to be a habal-habal driver, would be facing charges of illegal possession of false treasury and bank notes.

He also said that the operation against Pardillo was conducted after they were informed by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas about Pardillo’s illegal activities.

The Lapu-Lapu police officers also coordinated with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, who was represented by Armida Superales-Artango, bank officer II, for the entrapment operation.

Magbanua said that Pardillo did not know the real name of the man, whom his friend referred to him and instructed him to sell the fake money.

Pardillo claimed that he would be given a share of the sales of the fake money after it was already done.

CDN Digital tried to interview the suspect at the detention cell but he refused and kept his silence.

Police are conducting a followup operation to trace the source of the fake money as they also warn the public to be more vigilant in closely checking money bills during transactions.

Pardillo was detained at the Hoops Dome Police Station 3 detention cell pending the filing of charges. /dbs