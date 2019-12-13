Presyo Merkado: Shrimp, squid for your payday treat

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s Friday payday so spend that hard-earned cash on something special.

How about squid and shrimp for dinner?

Buy your seafood for your Saturday or Sunday trip to the beach or the park. Staying at home to spend a lazy weekend with seafood for lunch is a good idea too!

You can purchase squid or shrimp at the T. Padilla Public Market.

Squid is sold for only P340 per kilo while shrimp is sold at P240 per kilo or P300 per kilo for the bigger ones.

You can make deep-fried calamares from squid or garlic butter shrimps.

Squid has low amount of saturated fat and is a good source of protein, Vitamin B6 and Vitamin B12.

Shrimp, on the other hand, is a good source of omega-3 fatty acids and omega-6.

Like squid, shrimp also has high amount of protein. It is also a good source of healthy fats and a variety of vitamins and minerals.

What is your favorite squid or shrimp dish?