MCWD: Cebu City’s freshwater faces growing saltwater contamination

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City faces a growing water problem as saltwater seeps into its freshwater sources due to excessive groundwater extraction.

With communities already experiencing the effects and the risk of intrusion spreading, the Cebu City Council is pushing the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) to take urgent action.

The council called for updated monitoring, a public awareness campaign, and stricter regulations on groundwater extraction to protect the city’s dwindling freshwater supply.

READ: The gnawing water supply problem in Metro Cebu

In a report submitted to the Cebu City Council on October 30, 2024, Edgar Donoso, general manager of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD), reported that over-extraction of groundwater has led to the depletion of freshwater sources, allowing saltwater to infiltrate the aquifers that supply drinking water to Cebu City residents.

The report is based on an analysis of water conductivity from samples taken during an inventory of Cebu City’s wells, which MCWD began in June 2018, and includes data from a 2005 study by the Dutch-funded Water REMIND project, adding approximately 15 percent more information to broaden the scope of the findings.

According to MCWD’s data and maps, the areas in Cebu City currently experiencing saltwater intrusion include Barangays Mambaling, Sawang Calero, Pasil, Ermita, Santo Niño, San Roque, Tinago, Tejero, Carreta, Mabolo, and Kasambagan.

These areas are at risk of compromised water quality, which could lead to issues related to taste, usability, and health risks associated with saline water.

READ: Provincial water management body seeks passage of water code

The issue is projected to worsen over the coming years. A study by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), cited in the report, warned that if current trends continue, saltwater intrusion could extend as far north as Barangay Talamban by 2030.

Such a scenario would dramatically impact the availability of potable water in one of the city’s major residential and commercial hubs.

During the April 3, 2024 City Council session, a resolution (Res. No. 16-3204-2024) was unanimously passed, urging MCWD to take proactive measures in response to the worsening saltwater intrusion.

The resolution called for MCWD to provide updated and periodic reports on the extent of the intrusion to help monitor the evolving situation and to keep the public informed.

The council further requested MCWD to initiate a large-scale information drive to educate the public about saltwater intrusion and its potential effects on water quality. The aim is to raise awareness about the importance of responsible water usage and the need to protect the city’s limited groundwater resources.

The council also urged MCWD to enforce stricter rules on groundwater extraction, especially for private suppliers and companies, to prevent freshwater depletion and saltwater intrusion. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP