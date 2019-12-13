What’s trending in PH in 2019? Google reveals Filipinos’ top search queries
MANILA, Philippines — As we approach the end of the year 2019, Google Philippines revealed Thursday the top search queries made by Filipinos this year—ranging from personalities, events, entertainment, music, and news, among others.
During a thanksgiving party organized by Google Philippines at their headquarters in Taguig City, they revealed that online chat site Omegle, which allows users to talk to strangers to discuss topics of common interest, topped the list of the overall trending searches for 2019.
This was followed by gaming sites MemoryHackers and Codashop.
Here is the complete list for the overall top trending searches in the Philippines for 2019:
- Omegle
- MemoryHackers
- Codashop
- Idol Philippines vote
- Thanos
- NBA standings 2019
- Halalan 2019
- Eddie Garcia
- Pacquiao vs Broner
- Memories lyrics
Male and female personalities
Filipino male group SB19 was the most searched male personality in the Philippines this year, according to Google Philippines.
The group is trained under a Korean entertainment company.
The new mayor of Pasig City, Vico Sotto, followed in second place with actor Gerald Anderson at third.
Full list (male personalities)
- SB19
- Vico Sotto
- Gerald Anderson
- Isko Moreno
- James Charles
- Joaquin Phoenix
- Bamboo Manalac
- Dante Gulapa
- Ion Perez
- Juan Karlos
Full list (female personalities)
- Jane De Leon
- Gretchen Barretto
- Gazini Ganados
- Marjorie Barretto
- Catriona Gray
- Julia Barretto
- Billie Eilish
- Jelai Andres
- Brie Larson
- Naomi Scott
Other lists
News
- Halalan 2019
- LET result March 2019
- Earthquake today
- SOGIE Bill
- CSC result 2019
- Amazon rainforest
- Lotto results today
- Meningococcemia
- SONA 2019
- Bar exam results 2019
Events
- NBA standings 2019
- Pacquiao vs Broner
- FIBA world cup
- Pacquiao vs Thurman
- Raptors vs Warriors
- TI9
- Australian Open 2019
- Warriors vs Raptors
- GSW vs Raptors
- Wimbledon 2019
Movies
- Avengers: Endgame
- Hello, Love, Goodbye
- Captain Marvel
- John Wick 3
- Bird Box
- Frozen 2
- Aladdin
- Weathering with You
- Aquaman
- Alita: Battle Angel
TV Shows
- Idol Philippines
- Starstruck
- Hotel del Luna
- Kadenang Ginto
- I Have a Lover
- Game of Thrones
- The Voice Kids
- Money Heist
- One Punch Man
- American Music Awards
Songs and lyrics
- Memories
- Ikaw at Ako
- Binalewala
- A Whole New World
- Kahit Ayaw Mo Na
- Zebbiana
- Nobela
- Neneng B
- Buwan
- Kill This Love
Game-related searches
- MemoryHackers
- Codashop
- Redline v3.0
- Unipin
- Krunker
- NBA 2k20 APK
- Ro-Ghoul codes
- Lulubox
- Y82
- Call of Duty mobile
Losses
- Eddie Garcia
- Sulli
- Gina Lopez
- Chokoleit
- Cameron Boyce
- Henry Sy
- Goo Hara
- Amalia Fuentes
- Bentong
- Luke Perry
How To
- How to dark mode
- How to read and write in Korean
- How to type ñ in laptop
- How to lose weight fast
- how to use face mask blue and white
- How to know your precinct number online
- How to connect phone to tv
- How to cook beef steak
- How to make milk tea
- How to play mobile legends
Dogs
- Bull dog
- Golden Retriever
- Pembroke Welsh Corgi
- Poodle
- American Bully
- Dachshund
- Shiba Inu
- Dobermann
- Jack Russell Terrier
- French bulldog
“The annual Year in a Search serves as a lens to the most relevant topics in pop culture, events, sports, politics, and news that shaped 2019 for Filipinos. It also gives a glimpse into our way of life and how we search online,” said Mervin Wenke, Head of Communications and Public Affairs, Google Philippines.
Among those who attended the event were members of the media and bloggers, among others.
