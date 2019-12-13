What’s trending in PH in 2019? Google reveals Filipinos’ top search queries

MANILA, Philippines — As we approach the end of the year 2019, Google Philippines revealed Thursday the top search queries made by Filipinos this year—ranging from personalities, events, entertainment, music, and news, among others.

During a thanksgiving party organized by Google Philippines at their headquarters in Taguig City, they revealed that online chat site Omegle, which allows users to talk to strangers to discuss topics of common interest, topped the list of the overall trending searches for 2019.

This was followed by gaming sites MemoryHackers and Codashop.

Here is the complete list for the overall top trending searches in the Philippines for 2019:

Omegle MemoryHackers Codashop Idol Philippines vote Thanos NBA standings 2019 Halalan 2019 Eddie Garcia Pacquiao vs Broner Memories lyrics

Male and female personalities

Filipino male group SB19 was the most searched male personality in the Philippines this year, according to Google Philippines.

The group is trained under a Korean entertainment company.

The new mayor of Pasig City, Vico Sotto, followed in second place with actor Gerald Anderson at third.

Among female personalities, the new Darna, Jane de Leon, topped the list followed by actress Gretchen Barretto and Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados.

Full list (male personalities)

SB19 Vico Sotto Gerald Anderson Isko Moreno James Charles Joaquin Phoenix Bamboo Manalac Dante Gulapa Ion Perez Juan Karlos

Full list (female personalities)

Jane De Leon Gretchen Barretto Gazini Ganados Marjorie Barretto Catriona Gray Julia Barretto Billie Eilish Jelai Andres Brie Larson Naomi Scott

Other lists

News

Halalan 2019 LET result March 2019 Earthquake today SOGIE Bill CSC result 2019 Amazon rainforest Lotto results today Meningococcemia SONA 2019 Bar exam results 2019

Events

NBA standings 2019 Pacquiao vs Broner FIBA world cup Pacquiao vs Thurman Raptors vs Warriors TI9 Australian Open 2019 Warriors vs Raptors GSW vs Raptors Wimbledon 2019

Movies

Avengers: Endgame Hello, Love, Goodbye Captain Marvel John Wick 3 Bird Box Frozen 2 Aladdin Weathering with You Aquaman Alita: Battle Angel

TV Shows

Idol Philippines Starstruck Hotel del Luna Kadenang Ginto I Have a Lover Game of Thrones The Voice Kids Money Heist One Punch Man American Music Awards

Songs and lyrics

Memories Ikaw at Ako Binalewala A Whole New World Kahit Ayaw Mo Na Zebbiana Nobela Neneng B Buwan Kill This Love

Game-related searches

MemoryHackers Codashop Redline v3.0 Unipin Krunker NBA 2k20 APK Ro-Ghoul codes Lulubox Y82 Call of Duty mobile

Losses

Eddie Garcia Sulli Gina Lopez Chokoleit Cameron Boyce Henry Sy Goo Hara Amalia Fuentes Bentong Luke Perry

How To

How to dark mode How to read and write in Korean How to type ñ in laptop How to lose weight fast how to use face mask blue and white How to know your precinct number online How to connect phone to tv How to cook beef steak How to make milk tea How to play mobile legends

Dogs

Bull dog Golden Retriever Pembroke Welsh Corgi Poodle American Bully Dachshund Shiba Inu Dobermann Jack Russell Terrier French bulldog

“The annual Year in a Search serves as a lens to the most relevant topics in pop culture, events, sports, politics, and news that shaped 2019 for Filipinos. It also gives a glimpse into our way of life and how we search online,” said Mervin Wenke, Head of Communications and Public Affairs, Google Philippines.

Among those who attended the event were members of the media and bloggers, among others.