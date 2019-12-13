What’s trending in PH in 2019? Google reveals Filipinos’ top search queries

By: Neil Arwin Mercado - Inquirer.net - Inquirer.net | December 13,2019 - 08:39 AM

MANILA, Philippines — As we approach the end of the year 2019, Google Philippines revealed Thursday the top search queries made by Filipinos this year—ranging from personalities, events, entertainment, music, and news, among others.

During a thanksgiving party organized by Google Philippines at their headquarters in Taguig City, they revealed that online chat site Omegle, which allows users to talk to strangers to discuss topics of common interest, topped the list of the overall trending searches for 2019.

This was followed by gaming sites MemoryHackers and Codashop.

Here is the complete list for the overall top trending searches in the Philippines for 2019:

  1. Omegle
  2. MemoryHackers
  3. Codashop
  4. Idol Philippines vote
  5. Thanos
  6. NBA standings 2019
  7. Halalan 2019
  8. Eddie Garcia
  9. Pacquiao vs Broner
  10. Memories lyrics

Male and female personalities

Filipino male group SB19 was the most searched male personality in the Philippines this year, according to Google Philippines.

The group is trained under a Korean entertainment company.

The new mayor of Pasig City, Vico Sotto, followed in second place with actor Gerald Anderson at third.

Among female personalities, the new Darna, Jane de Leon, topped the list followed by actress Gretchen Barretto and Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados.

Full list (male personalities)

  1. SB19
  2. Vico Sotto
  3. Gerald Anderson
  4. Isko Moreno
  5. James Charles
  6. Joaquin Phoenix
  7. Bamboo Manalac
  8. Dante Gulapa
  9. Ion Perez
  10. Juan Karlos

Full list (female personalities)

  1. Jane De Leon
  2. Gretchen Barretto
  3. Gazini Ganados
  4. Marjorie Barretto
  5. Catriona Gray
  6. Julia Barretto
  7. Billie Eilish
  8. Jelai Andres
  9. Brie Larson
  10. Naomi Scott

Other lists

News

  1. Halalan 2019
  2. LET result March 2019
  3. Earthquake today
  4. SOGIE Bill
  5. CSC result 2019
  6. Amazon rainforest
  7. Lotto results today
  8. Meningococcemia
  9. SONA 2019
  10. Bar exam results 2019

Events

  1. NBA standings 2019
  2. Pacquiao vs Broner
  3. FIBA world cup
  4. Pacquiao vs Thurman
  5. Raptors vs Warriors
  6. TI9
  7. Australian Open 2019
  8. Warriors vs Raptors
  9. GSW vs Raptors
  10. Wimbledon 2019

Movies

  1. Avengers: Endgame
  2. Hello, Love, Goodbye
  3. Captain Marvel
  4. John Wick 3
  5. Bird Box
  6. Frozen 2
  7. Aladdin
  8. Weathering with You
  9. Aquaman
  10. Alita: Battle Angel

TV Shows

  1. Idol Philippines
  2. Starstruck
  3. Hotel del Luna
  4. Kadenang Ginto
  5. I Have a Lover
  6. Game of Thrones
  7. The Voice Kids
  8. Money Heist
  9. One Punch Man
  10. American Music Awards

Songs and lyrics

  1. Memories
  2. Ikaw at Ako
  3. Binalewala
  4. A Whole New World
  5. Kahit Ayaw Mo Na
  6. Zebbiana
  7. Nobela
  8. Neneng B
  9. Buwan
  10. Kill This Love

Game-related searches

  1. MemoryHackers
  2. Codashop
  3. Redline v3.0
  4. Unipin
  5. Krunker
  6. NBA 2k20 APK
  7. Ro-Ghoul codes
  8. Lulubox
  9. Y82
  10. Call of Duty mobile

Losses

  1. Eddie Garcia
  2. Sulli
  3. Gina Lopez
  4. Chokoleit
  5. Cameron Boyce
  6. Henry Sy
  7. Goo Hara
  8. Amalia Fuentes
  9. Bentong
  10. Luke Perry

How To

  1. How to dark mode
  2. How to read and write in Korean
  3. How to type ñ in laptop
  4. How to lose weight fast
  5. how to use face mask blue and white
  6. How to know your precinct number online
  7. How to connect phone to tv
  8. How to cook beef steak
  9. How to make milk tea
  10. How to play mobile legends

Dogs 

  1. Bull dog
  2. Golden Retriever
  3. Pembroke Welsh Corgi
  4. Poodle
  5. American Bully
  6. Dachshund
  7. Shiba Inu
  8. Dobermann
  9. Jack Russell Terrier
  10. French bulldog

“The annual Year in a Search serves as a lens to the most relevant topics in pop culture, events, sports, politics, and news that shaped 2019 for Filipinos. It also gives a glimpse into our way of life and how we search online,” said Mervin Wenke, Head of Communications and Public Affairs, Google Philippines.

Among those who attended the event were members of the media and bloggers, among others.

