American national dies in Dumaguete apartment 

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental — He asked for water at 6 a.m. on Friday, December 13.

But after he took a sip from the glass, 72-year-old Earl Lee Schaefer suddenly felt dizzy, coughed intensely and clutched his chest.

He appeared to have difficulty in breathing.

A few minutes later, the American national died inside his rented apartment, which is located in Barangay Banilad, Dumaguete City.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Marco Ponce De Leon, chief of the Scene of the Crime Operatives (Soco), said Schaefer is divorced and a resident of Coral Beach Resort in Barangay Mayabon, Negros Oriental.

Ponce De Leon said a 16-year-old girl, who serves as Schaefer’s caregiver, and her sister were around when thr American national when he passed away.

The caregiver said Schaefer woke her up and asked for water.

It was her younger sister who handed Schaefer a glass of water.

But Schaefer suddenly had bouts of intense coughing and the two girls had difficulty in sitting him up.

“Bug-at man sya. Duha ra baya mi. Gusto nako ma-save pa sya. Amo na lang siya gipahigda sa salog og gitawag ang guard,” the caregiver said.

(He was heavy. There were only two of us. I wanted to save him so we laid him on the floor and then called the guard.)

She said Schaefer was earlier diagnosed with a heart ailment.

Ponce De Leon said initial investigation showed that Schaefer died of asthma which led to a heart attack.

He said authorities did not see any foul play involved in the death of Schaefer. /celr