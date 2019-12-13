Welcome 2020 in 70’s style at Waterfront Cebu

Cebu City- Usher in the brand new year at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino in the most festive and stylish way—in 70’s style that is.

Make your way to the grand lobby of Waterfront Cebu on December 31, 9PM, as the premier city hotel hosts its annual New Year’s Eve countdown party with the theme “Blast from the Past: 70’s Gala Dinner and Show”. The festivities will be featuring an exciting lineup of activities, games and performances.

Be sure to come in your best and most chic 70’s-inspired outfits and enjoy a spectacular night of good company, delectable food and some funky music.

Inspired by the decade’s notable trends whether in fashion or music, expect for a 70’s- themed party like no other as the hotel takes you back to the era that saw the emergence of the disco fever.

Get your tickets now and avail the early bird rate at PHP 2,000.00 net/person until December 26, 2019. Rate includes a sumptuous seafood dinner buffet at UNO restaurant, Hennessy cocktails, and an exclusive pass to the night’s epic NYE countdown party. Regular rate of PHP 2,500.00 net/person will be available thereafter.

For ticket inquiries and reservations, call (032) 232-6888 (local 8615) or you may drop by the ticket counter at the hotel’s grand lobby.

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino is one of the well-known landmarks in Cebu City and is the premiere venue for events and conventions in the country. The latest updates can be found at www.waterfronthotels.com.ph, www.facebook.com/WaterfrontCebu and @waterfrontcebu on Twitter and Instagram. For more information, the hotel can be reached at (032) 232-6888.