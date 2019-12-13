Easterlies bring heavy rains in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Take precautions, Cebu, as heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected to last all through the night this Friday, December 13, 2019.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Association Visayas (Pagasa-Visayas), said that the Easterly winds had brought rains to Central Visayas.

The warm humid air from the Pacific Ocean has caused the spread of rain clouds from Eastern Visayas to Central Visayas.

Angelica Orongan, the meteorologist of Pagasa Visayas, told CDN Digital in a phone interview that the cold wet weather was set to last until Saturday evening, December 14, 2019.

On Sunday, the weather is expected to clear as the Easterly Wind is expected to weaken.

Orongan encouraged the public to be vigilant as flashfloods and landslides would possibly occur due to the heavy rains.

She also warned of lightning strikes that might hit electrical poles and affect power supply.

“We urge the public to be careful,” she said. /dbs