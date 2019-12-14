Tambuli Seaside provides guests a perfect blend of luxury and nature

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Nearly a month before 2019 ends, a new player in the residential-resort scene in Mactan opened its doors to the public, in time for the holidays.

Tambuli Seaside Resort and Spa, Mactan’s next premier resort destination, is a multi-billion project that offers a display of nature-inspired architecture right at the heart of Maribago.

Nestled in Buyong Road, Maribago in Lapu-Lapu City, Tambuli provides its guests, the true definition of finding zen with nature wrapping its concrete architecture.

Modern design paired with cool architectural undertones makes it a perfect combination for relaxation and leisurely activities.

The four-hectare property boasts a mixture of luxurious amenities without losing its touch on the property’s natural landscape.

Your Luxurious Escape

Tambuli boasts luxury, and its grandness exudes the representation of your luxurious kind of escape.

Its rooms feature lavish designs that provide a more than ample space for relaxation, while you take time off for yourself. And every room accommodation of the resort is all without skewing away from nature’s vibe.

Beginning from the moment you enter its premises, it’s vastness provides no room for emptiness at all.

The fresh Mactan breeze makes every variety of flora thrive inside the property as it dances gently with the wind.

Its world-class facilities give guests never-ending activities.

“Guests can enjoy a dip at our lagoon-style swimming pools, or enjoy a plethora of flavors from our restaurants or take part in any of our water sports facilities,” said Keith Gillera, Tambuli Seaside Resort and Spa’s resident manager.

The resort is blessed with a 200-meter natural beachfront with fine white sand for guests to bask endlessly.

A dream come true

Tambuli Seaside Resort and Spa’s 4-hectare property is part of the 11-hectare property of Tambuli Seaside Living, a premium residential-resort development by Tytans Properties and Development Inc (TPDI).

The property was acquired by TPDI in 2012 as their flagship project, as they aim to change the resort scene on the island with Tambuli.

“My uncle, Montano Ty, chairman of TPDI, asked me to meet him here in Tambuli and told (me) his plan to purchase this [property] and develop it as a luxury residential place,” shared Gerard Tan, TPDI president during the launching to Tambuli Seaside Resort and Spa.

Tan described his journey towards developing the resort as a dream come true. A dream that started more than seven years ago.

“With some planning and lots of hard work, today, this dream has come alive and I’ve learned to love this job despite being very different from my tire business,” said Tan.

Mactan’s next world-class resort

Tambuli Seaside Resort and Spa was officially launched last November 30, and the event was attended by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, Lapu-Lapu City officials, investors, and other guests.

Tambuli also lights its Christmas tree adorned in gold, red and white.

With its launch, Tambuli aims to be Mactan’s next world-class resort in the coming years.

“Tambuli is quite a big property which is still ongoing and keeps developing for the next few years to come. But despite that, we are aiming for Tambuli to be a world-class resort where locals can be proud of, Tambuli is a pride of the Cebuano,” said Gillera.

Before TPDI acquired the resort, Tambuli is one of Mactan’s pioneer resorts on the island that was enjoyed by both local and foreign tourists.

Gillera said that with Tambuli’s launching, Cebu will now finally experience its incomparable hospitality service as they start welcoming guests.

“In the next, say 10 years, we look forward to being one of the top players here in Mactan as we continue to Cather local tourists and the international market,” shared Gillera.

“Now as we officially launched, we look forward to making new and wonderful memories here,” said Tan.

“We have just started our dream and we are still far from being complete,” added Tan.

Tan said TPDI’s dream had just got bigger and bigger as the resort continued its development to cater to the growing market.

“We welcome you to your next home by the sea, and I hope you make wonderful memories here with us, here with Tambuli,” said Tan. /dbs

For inquiries you may call (032) 236 0888 send them a message at their FB account @tambuliseasideresortandspa or book through their website at: https://tambuliseasideresortandspa.com.