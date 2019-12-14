Police look for witnesses in killing of man from Consolacion town

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Policemen in Consolacion town are looking for witnesses who could help them identify the killers of Allan Zapanta, whose body was found along the road in Sitio Riverside in Barangay Poblacion Oriental, Friday night, December 13, 2019.

Police Master Sergeant Rexter Arminion, desk officer of the Consolacion Police Station, said that Zapanta, 39, died from multiple gunshot wounds on his head and body.

However, Arminion said, they failed to locate empty shells in the area where Zapanta’s body was found at around 8 p.m. on Friday, which raises the possibility that he could have been killed in another area.

Zapanta is from Barangay Pulpogan also in Consolacion town. He was arrested for alarm and scandal and the possession of a bladed weapon in November but was released after he posted bail.

Arminion said that investigators returned to the crime scene this morning, but residents in the area have remained mum on the discovery of Zapanta’s body in their neighborhood.

“Puros man ambot ang mga tawo,” he told CDN Digital.

(Resident who were asked by our investigators said that they know nothing about the discovery of the body.)

Arminion said that their investigators also failed to located closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the area, which he referred to as a secluded Sitio that is unlighted at night.

Zapanta’s body was already brought to a funeral parlor in Liloan town.

Arminion said that they are yet to speak to the victim’s family as part of their background investigation. / dcb