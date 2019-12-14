Matuguina orders 5 vendors suspended from Cebu City’s night market

CEBU CITY, Philippines — They learned their lessons the hard way.

The Cebu City Market Authority has ordered the suspension of at least five sidewalks vendors who were found to have sold their assigned stalls at the Colon Street night market to private individuals.

Jonil Matuguina, Market Authority Office head, said that the five will no longer be allowed to sell at the night market while the City Legal Office (CLO) is reviewing their respective cases.

“All five vendors will not be allowed to sell pending investigation, but their stalls will remain (under their names) and will not be awarded to someone else just yet (pending investigation by the CLO),” he said.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella ordered an investigation on these vendors after reports that they alleged sold their assigned stalls to private individuals for P15, 000 to P20, 000 per months reached his office.

Sidewalk vendors are asked to pay a lease of only P1, 200 per month to the city government.

As of today, December 14, Matuguina said that only two of the five vendors appeared before the City Market Authority Office to explain their side. They were issued with suspension orders which they personally received.

Matuguina said that the three vendors, who failed to appear before they office, already lost their chance to be heard.

The CLO is now conducting an investigation against the five vendors.

Lawyer Rey Gealon, CLO head, said that he convened a three-lawyer team to investigate erring vendors, whom they already called for a clarificatory hearing that is scheduled next week. They also invited the city’s different vendors association to attend said clarificatory hearing.

Gealon said that their investigation will also look into the possible involvement of some City Hall employees in the sales of night market stalls.

“Those vendors found to be liable will be blacklisted from the roll of beneficiaries of stalls in the market while those employees involved will be suspended, depending upon the gravity or seriousness of the act committed,” he said.

Earlier, Labella said that vendors found to have sold their night market stalls will no longer be allowed to sell in any bazaar or sidewalks in Cebu City. / dcb