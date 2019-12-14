Grace Poe highlights FPJ’s generosity on his 15th death anniversary

MANILA, Philippines — On the 15th death anniversary of her father, Senator Grace Poe remembered Fernando Poe Jr.’s (FPJ) generosity as she visited his gravesite at the Manila North Cemetery on Saturday.

“Magpa-Pasko noong pumanaw si FPJ. Siguro, iyon ang kanyang paraan para kapag magpa-Pasko ay lagi siyang mabisita at…” Poe posted on Friday, December 13, 2019.

“Magpa-Pasko ngayon, siguro ang magandang alaala tungkol kay FPJ ‘yung pagiging mapagbigay niya sa ating mga kababayan,” Poe said, as she let the small gathering at the cemetery.

(It’s Christmas time, I think a good memory about FPJ was his generosity to our countrymen.)

Joining her were her mother, movie icon Susan Roces, and the senator’s son Brian Llamanzares.

“Dahil pag Pasko, tayo’y nagbibigay sa ating mga mahal sa buhay kahit dun sa mga hindi natin masyadong nakilala kung kinakailangan ng tulong,” he added.

(When it’s Christmas, we tend to give to our loved ones, even to those we are not close to when they need help.)

Poe said that the best way to remember the movie icon was to exemplify his traits.

“Huwag nating kalilimutan ang pagkalinga, pagtulong, pagiging magalang, ‘yung mga naging kaugalian ni FPJ,” she said.

(Let’s not forget to give attention, be helpful and being respectful—all of these were FPJ’s traits.)

Aside from Poe, fans also visited the gravesite of FPJ to commemorate his death.

FPJ, also known as “Da King,” died on Dec. 14, 2004 at the St. Luke’s Medical Center in Quezon City after suffering a stroke. He was 65. / JPV