#PresyoMerkado: Cebu’s lechon
By: Gresheen Gift Libby - CDN Digital | December 15,2019 - 07:13 AM
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Mag lechon na pud ta! Pampa good vibes sa inyong Sunday gathering with the family!
After hearing Mass, don’t forget to drop by this lechon stall located just outside the St. Joseph the Patriarch Parish in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.
Taste their delicious and piping hot lechon for only P500 per kilo. / dcb
