Trafficking raps readied against two women managers of raided massage parlors

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Two women, who were arrested for managing the massage parlor in Cebu City that allegedly offered “extra-service” to its clients, would be facing trafficking in persons case.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Erlinda Mayam, Women and Children’s Protection Desk (WCPD) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said Marlene Moneba Saceda, 60, of Barangay Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City, and Nelsie Yetim Timon, 40 , of Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City, would be facing a case for violation of Republic Act 10364 or the expanded anti-trafficking in persons act of 2012.

Mayam said that the two suspects served as manager and cashier of the branches that they were assigned to.

Saceda was in Mabolo and Timon was in Cogon-Ramos, which were the branches raided by the police at past 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 14.

Read more: Massage parlor raids: Police arrest 2 employees, rescue 13 ‘therapists’

According to Mayam, the report about the sexual exploitation activity reached their office through a concerned citizen, which they were able to verify after two weeks of surveillance.

In the operation, seven men and six women, who worked as massage therapists, were rescued by the authorities.

Mayam said the women and men massage therapists were allegedly paid at most P1,500 whenever they were allegedly picked by the customers of the spa for sexual services.

The transactions and payments were however given to Saceda and Timon as the main managers of their respective branch.

Mayam said that the fact that the establishment had been registered as a massage parlor but allegedly surreptitiously offered ‘extra-service’ had violated the expanded anti-trafficking in persons act.

Mayam said they would also have to conduct further investigation on the owners of the massage parlors, who denied knowing about the sexual exploitation activities in their establishments.

She said that if there would be evidence to prove that the owners knew about the illegal activities then charges would also be filed against them.

As for the 13 therapists, who were all from Cebu City, Mayam said they were allowed to return to their homes with the condition that they would be attending a program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Mayam said they would also be constantly monitoring the persons while the case was still ongoing./dbs