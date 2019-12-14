Massage parlor raids: Police arrest 2 employees, rescue 13 ‘therapists’

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Police arrested the alleged manager and cashier of a massage parlor, which operates two branches in Barangay Mabolo and Barangay Cogon Ramos here, after two separate raids were conducted on Saturday evening, December 14.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Erlinda Mayam, head of the Women and Children’s Protection Desk (WCPD) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said the raids also led to the rescue of 13 massage therapists from the two branches.

Mayam said they received reports that the two branches of the massage parlor provide “extra service” to its clients.

Extra service pertains to sexual services provided by the masseuse to the client. It often involves a higher amount of payment on the part of the client.

Two women, who serve as the manager and the cashier of the two branches, were arrested.

Mayam said they have verified the illegal activities happening inside the two branches after two weeks of surveillance activity.

Mayam said the massage therapists are paid P1,500 each whenever they were chosen by customers to perform sexual services.