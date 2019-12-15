SWU-Phinma’s next target: Champion’s League

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Following successful stints in different tournaments, reigning Cesafi men’s champions Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma is now gearing up for the Philippine Collegiate Champions League.

SWU-Phinma earned the right to represent Cebu following its title conquest of the University of the Visayas Green Lancers last November.

According to Cobras coach Mike Reyes, the team has been preparing for this tournament that features top teams from different collegiate leagues from around the country.

“Preps for champs league is slowly reaching our objective of getting our bench to contribute more,” says Reyes.

Part of the Cobras preparations were stints in tournaments in Mindanao and in Minglanilla, where the team copped one title and one-third place finish.

The Cobras topped the Minglanilla tournament with a 90-81 win over fellow Cesafi team University of Southern Philippines Foundation.

“Adjustments for this league is to have our bench players have more playing time, we are putting emphasis on our weakness which is rebounding,” adds Reyes.

The champions league will be held on February 16-20, 2020 in Davao for the Visayas-Mindanao qualifiers then the winners will be advancing to the final four on February 22-24./dbs