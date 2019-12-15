Cebu Archbishop Palma says Misa de gallo celebrated in Vatican is a source of pride

CEBU CITY, Philippines—As the traditional dawn masses kicked off in churches in the Philippines on Monday morning, December 16, 2019, Pope Francis celebrated the first Misa de Gallo in Vatican City, the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Chruch.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma said in his homily at the Carbon Market in the first day of the nine-day novena masses leading to Christmas Day that this reciprocity of the Vatican shows that the unique culture of faith of the Filipinos have inspired Catholics all over the world.

“Attractive na gyod ang Misa de Gallo, hinay-hinay nang giintroduce sa Pilipino,” he said.

(The misa de gallo is attractive. It is slowly being introduced by the Filipinos to the world.)

Pope Francis celebrated the mass on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the St. Peter’s Basilica for Rome’s Filipino community, according to Vatican News.

Palma said the Vatican recognized the tradition of the Filipinos and acknowledges its significance in the Catholic faith.

“Iya gyod nakita ang kanindot ani nga tradisyon mao na siya gyod ang una ni misa,” said Palma in an interview after the mass.

(Pope Francis saw the beauty of this local tradition that is why he officiated the first mass.)

Palma kicked-off the simbang gabi tradition in the archdiocese at the Carbon Market saying that the Church aims to reach out to the marginalized sector of the community.

Watch his Palma’s mass here:

LIVE: Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma kicks off the traditional Misa De Gallo at the Carbon Market Unit III this Monday dawn, December 16, 2019. | Delta Letigio and Gerard Francisco Posted by CDN Digital on Sunday, December 15, 2019

The prelate will celebrate the rest of the misa de gallo in poor parishes and far-flung areas in Cebu City. He will also be celebrating dawn masses in the southern Cebu towns of Dalaguete and Alegria.

Palma said the Church needs to reach out more to its faithful as those who needs God’s love are often found in the most remote of places.

The archbishop reminded the faithful that the celebration of Misa de Gallo is a preparation for the birth of Christ.

He likened the nine-day novena to the nine months the Virgin Mary carried Jesus in her womb.

The faithful are encouraged to attend the dawn novena masses to journey with Mary until the birth of the Lord.

“Padayon kita sa pag-sacrifice. Kita lang gyod magtake sa opportunity to show the Lord nga malipayon kita sa pagsaulog sa Pasko,” he said.

(Let us continue to sacrifice. Let us take this opportunity to show the Lord that we celebrate His birth.)

He urged the faithful to celebrate the Christmas season in a Christlike way—with joy, love, and generosity.

Palma will be officiating his second Misa de Gallo mass at the Archdiocesan Shrine of Pedro Calungsod at 4:30 a.m. on December 17, 2019. /bmjo