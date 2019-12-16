NDRMMC: 13 gov’t structures damaged by Davao quake

MANILA, Philippines — At least 13 government buildings have been damaged by the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that was felt in parts of Mindanao, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Monday.

“In our early count po ngayong umaga, inulat po sa atin na 13 government structures po ang napinsala dahil dito sa lindol na ito,” NDRRMC spokesperson Mark Timbal said in an interview over DZIQ Radyo Inquirer.

(In our early count this morning, we have been told that 13 government structures were damaged by the quake.)

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit Davao del Sur Sunday afternoon.

The damage on buildings previously hit by a series of quakes in October and November worsened due to the temblor, Timbal said.

“Yung mga dati pong nayanig nitong October, November earthquake natin, sila pa rin po yung dinalaw nitong earthquake na to. So some structure po that have been previously damaged, mukhang natuluyuan na,” he said.

(The buildings previously hit by quakes in October, November were also the ones hit by this recent earthquake. Some structures that have been previously damaged worsened.)

Timbal said among the government structures heavily damaged by the quake was Magsaysay Municipal Hall in Davao del Sur.

In October, the province of Cotabato suffered from a series of strong earthquakes which were felt in its neighboring provinces. /JE