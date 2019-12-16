Parents set to file murder case against ‘jealous’ man, who ‘killed’ their daughter

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A murder case is still being readied against the 27-year-old man, who allegedly shot dead his common law wife after he had an argument with her in their house in Sitio Mahayahay, Barangay San Vicente in Liloan town in northern Cebu on Saturday, December 14.

Police Master Sergeant Jason Gayo said the parents of the victim, Bianca Paige Bayang, 25, were hoping that they could file the murder complaint on Tuesday (December 17) because they were still processing her death certificate which would be needed in the presentation of the case in court.

The body of Bayang was found in the early morning last Saturday with a gunshot wound in her head.

Residents in the area reported that Orquiza and Bayang were having an argument before they heard the gunshot that Saturday.

Meanwhile, Gayo said they still could not get any word out from Orquiza to get his statement on why he killed Bayang.

Gayo said Orquiza would not even step out from the corner of the cell to talk to the police or his parents during visits.

Gayo added that they could not do anything else to prompt Orquiza to speak.

As of this time, Gayo said the police are still conducting followup operation on the background of Orquiza./dbs